Picture: Strutt and Parker

Take a look inside this former Fife manse with gym, games room and large garden

This former manse in Fife offers new owners a substantial family home within commuting distance of Edinburgh.

Burnside House in Newburgh is a beautifully upgraded Victorian manse with five bedrooms, plus four public rooms and a sun room. It has a large garden with a bridge over a stream, a terrace and a private drive, and is on the market for offers over £525,000 with Strutt and Parker.

1. Sitting room

The property has a cosy sitting room with wood burning stove.
2. Sun lounge

New owners can enjoy sunny days in the sun room, which opens out to the garden.
3. Kitchen

The new fully fitted kitchen has modern appliances and a Range cooker.
4. Lounge

The bigger, slightly more formal sitting room also has a wood burning stove.
