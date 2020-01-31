Take a look inside this former Fife manse with gym, games room and large garden
This former manse in Fife offers new owners a substantial family home within commuting distance of Edinburgh.
Burnside House in Newburgh is a beautifully upgraded Victorian manse with five bedrooms, plus four public rooms and a sun room. It has a large garden with a bridge over a stream, a terrace and a private drive, and is on the market for offers over £525,000 with Strutt and Parker.
1. Sitting room
The property has a cosy sitting room with wood burning stove.