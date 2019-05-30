Take a look inside this fairytale Perthshire cottage which has a hot tub and sauna
Looking like a hobbit house, Rustic Lodge is a unique A-listed cottage in a sought-after Perthshire location.
Reputedly built by the Marquis of Breadalbane circa 1840, this charming cottage was the gate lodge to Taymouth Castle in Kenmore, Aberfeldy. It may be small - just one bedroom - but it has been sympathetically updated to a high standard and would make an ideal holiday home or business opportunity. Rustic Lodge is on the market for offers over £290,000 with Rettie.