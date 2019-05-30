Rustic Lodge

Take a look inside this fairytale Perthshire cottage which has a hot tub and sauna

Looking like a hobbit house, Rustic Lodge is a unique A-listed cottage in a sought-after Perthshire location.

Reputedly built by the Marquis of Breadalbane circa 1840, this charming cottage was the gate lodge to Taymouth Castle in Kenmore, Aberfeldy. It may be small - just one bedroom - but it has been sympathetically updated to a high standard and would make an ideal holiday home or business opportunity. Rustic Lodge is on the market for offers over £290,000 with Rettie.

The interior of the cottage is modern minimal.

1. Hallway

The interior of the cottage is modern minimal.
The cosy living room has a wood burning stove/

2. Living room

The cosy living room has a wood burning stove/
The living room is open plan to the kitchen

3. Living area

The living room is open plan to the kitchen
The modern kitchen has integrated appliances.

4. Kitchen

The modern kitchen has integrated appliances.
