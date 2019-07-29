Picture: Strutt and Parker

Take a look inside this Edinburgh mews home with Botanic Gardens views

A quiet mews in Inverleith Place Lane offers a unique family home in a lesser known area.

Not many house-hunters in the capital will know about this quiet location, which is tucked away next to the Botanic Gardens and only has a a few houses. This former coach house turned mews is a spacious family home with views of the Botanic gardens and Arthur's Seat, and is on the market for offers over £675,000.with Strutt and Parker.

The open-plan living room also has a dining space and kitchen.

1. Living area

The open-plan living room also has a dining space and kitchen.
other
Buy a Photo
The kitchen and dining area has doors which open out onto the lane.

2. Kitchen

The kitchen and dining area has doors which open out onto the lane.
other
Buy a Photo
Upstairs is a further drawing room, four bedrooms and a large bathroom.

3. Upstairs

Upstairs is a further drawing room, four bedrooms and a large bathroom.
other
Buy a Photo
The upstairs living room has a cosy fire.

4. Upstairs living room

The upstairs living room has a cosy fire.
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3