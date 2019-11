The flat has four bedrooms, two bathrooms and views of Arthur’s Seat, as well as magazine-worthy interiors that complement the period features. It’s on the market for offers over £650,000 with Simpson and Marwick.

1. Views The flat has uninterrupted westerly views to Arthur's Seat. Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

2. Entrance hall The entrance hall has original features such as mosaic tiles, ornate cornicing and etched door and window panes. Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

3. Living room The spacious living room has views to Arthur's Seat as well as period features seen throughout the property. Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

4. Dining area There is a dining table in a bay window in the living room. Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

View more