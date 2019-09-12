Take a look inside this coastal home with games room and stunning loch and island views

Located close to the shores of Loch Ewe, No 38A Mellon Charles has access to the beach and boasts wonderful views all for offers over £375,000 with Galbraith.

1. Views The house's location offers lovely views over Loch Ewe to the Torridon Mountains. Galbraith other Buy a Photo

2. Living room The living room has new oak flooring and a neutral colour scheme. Galbraith other Buy a Photo

3. Living room views The small patio, which can be accessed from the living room makes the most of the loch side views. Galbraith other Buy a Photo

4. Kitchen The colourful kitchen also has views out to the loch and beyond. Galbraith other Buy a Photo

View more