Take a look inside this coastal home with games room and stunning loch and island views

This modern four bed house offers new owners a quiet escape with some stunning views.

Located close to the shores of Loch Ewe, No 38A Mellon Charles has access to the beach and boasts wonderful views all for offers over £375,000 with Galbraith.

The house's location offers lovely views over Loch Ewe to the Torridon Mountains.

1. Views

The living room has new oak flooring and a neutral colour scheme.

2. Living room

The small patio, which can be accessed from the living room makes the most of the loch side views.

3. Living room views

The colourful kitchen also has views out to the loch and beyond.

4. Kitchen

