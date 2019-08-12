Take a look inside this charming smithy cottage with studio and paddock near Edinburgh
This five-bedroom cottage offers new owners a chance to enjoy a country lifestyle in East Lothian.
Winton Smithy Cottage is a charming five-bedroomed stone-built family home situated in the countryside, offering a private escape in a very desirable area of East Lothian. It has a stand-alone studio and paddock, and is on the market for offers over ££995,000 with Coulters.
1. Drawing room
The cosy drawing room has exposed brick and a feature wood burning stove.