Take a look inside this charming smithy cottage with studio and paddock near Edinburgh

This five-bedroom cottage offers new owners a chance to enjoy a country lifestyle in East Lothian.

Winton Smithy Cottage is a charming five-bedroomed stone-built family home situated in the countryside, offering a private escape in a very desirable area of East Lothian. It has a stand-alone studio and paddock, and is on the market for offers over ££995,000 with Coulters.

The cosy drawing room has exposed brick and a feature wood burning stove.

1. Drawing room

The open plan kitchen has a mix of modern and traditional styles.

2. Kitchen

The bright and spacious living room.

3. Living room

The dining area in the kitchen is ideal for family meals.

4. Kitchen dining

