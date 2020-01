The property has four bedrooms, period features, and a walled garden and orchard – all within the historic village of Ceres in Fife. Castlebank House is on the market for offers over £395,000 with Galbraith.

1. Music room The music room, with original fireplace, could be turned into a fifth bedroom if needed.

2. Sitting room The cosy sitting room has a working, open fire.

3. Kitchen The modern white kitchen has integrated appliances.

4. Dining area The open plan kitchen has a dining area with access to the garden.

