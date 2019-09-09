Take a look inside this charming Perthshire home which boasts beautiful views and a river-side hot tub
This four bed home - Isla View - offers an escape to the country.
Surrounded by countryside, Isla View is a detached four bedroom house near Kirkton of Glenisla and offers new owners a real slice of country life in rural Perthshire. With four bedrooms, river access and a hot tub in the grounds, the property is on the market for offers over £450,000 with Galbraith.
1. Living room
The cosy living room has a wood burning stove and garden access.