Picture: Galbraith

Take a look inside this charming Perthshire home which boasts beautiful views and a river-side hot tub

This four bed home - Isla View - offers an escape to the country.

Surrounded by countryside, Isla View is a detached four bedroom house near Kirkton of Glenisla and offers new owners a real slice of country life in rural Perthshire. With four bedrooms, river access and a hot tub in the grounds, the property is on the market for offers over £450,000 with Galbraith.

The cosy living room has a wood burning stove and garden access.

1. Living room

The informal dining area has views of the garden.

2. Dining area

The spacious kitchen has a dining area and plenty of storage.

3. Kitchen

The formal dining room is ideal for entertaining.

4. Dining room

