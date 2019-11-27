Take a look inside this charming Highland cottage with beautiful views, 13 acres and three lodges

This family home has three bedrooms, three reception rooms and beautiful views. The grounds extend to about 13 acres and include three lodges, which would make an ideal business venture. The property is on the market for a guide price of £750,000 with Galbraith.

Patio New owners can enjoy alfresco dining on the patio, which overlooks the farmland to the Beauly Firth and beyond.

Living room The living room also enjoys the views thanks to the floor to ceiling windows.

Family room The kitchen opens to a family room and dining area - with patio doors to the garden.

Kitchen The spacious kitchen has plenty of storage and a range style cooker.

