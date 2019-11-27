Picture: Galbraith

Take a look inside this charming Highland cottage with beautiful views, 13 acres and three lodges

This Black Isle home offers new owners the chance to enjoy a rural setting.

This family home has three bedrooms, three reception rooms and beautiful views. The grounds extend to about 13 acres and include three lodges, which would make an ideal business venture. The property is on the market for a guide price of £750,000 with Galbraith.

New owners can enjoy alfresco dining on the patio, which overlooks the farmland to the Beauly Firth and beyond.

1. Patio

The living room also enjoys the views thanks to the floor to ceiling windows.

2. Living room

The kitchen opens to a family room and dining area - with patio doors to the garden.

3. Family room

The spacious kitchen has plenty of storage and a range style cooker.

4. Kitchen

