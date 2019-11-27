Take a look inside this charming Highland cottage with beautiful views, 13 acres and three lodges
This Black Isle home offers new owners the chance to enjoy a rural setting.
This family home has three bedrooms, three reception rooms and beautiful views. The grounds extend to about 13 acres and include three lodges, which would make an ideal business venture. The property is on the market for a guide price of £750,000 with Galbraith.
1. Patio
New owners can enjoy alfresco dining on the patio, which overlooks the farmland to the Beauly Firth and beyond.