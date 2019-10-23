Take a look inside this charming Edinburgh mews house with beautiful Water of Leith views

Set over three floors, this home has four bedrooms, three bathrooms, two reception rooms and a balcony that overlooks the Water of Leith. It is on the market for offers over £495,000 with Knight Frank.

1. Location The property is located on Belford Mews, on a quiet cobbled mews street within easy walking distance of the city centre. There is also a generous garage and private parking.

2. Open plan The living space on the first floor is open plan and lends itself to entertaining and family living.

3. Living room The spacious living room overlooks The Water of Leith and Tannery Falls.

4. Reception room This reception room could also double as a bedroom.

