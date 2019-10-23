Picture: Knight Frank

Take a look inside this charming Edinburgh mews house with beautiful Water of Leith views

This property offers new owners a central Edinburgh location with lovely views – for less than you might expect.

Set over three floors, this home has four bedrooms, three bathrooms, two reception rooms and a balcony that overlooks the Water of Leith. It is on the market for offers over £495,000 with Knight Frank.

The property is located on Belford Mews, on a quiet cobbled mews street within easy walking distance of the city centre. There is also a generous garage and private parking.

1. Location

The property is located on Belford Mews, on a quiet cobbled mews street within easy walking distance of the city centre. There is also a generous garage and private parking.
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
The living space on the first floor is open plan and lends itself to entertaining and family living.

2. Open plan

The living space on the first floor is open plan and lends itself to entertaining and family living.
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
The spacious living room overlooks The Water of Leith and Tannery Falls.

3. Living room

The spacious living room overlooks The Water of Leith and Tannery Falls.
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
This reception room could also double as a bedroom.

4. Reception room

This reception room could also double as a bedroom.
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3