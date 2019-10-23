Take a look inside this charming Edinburgh mews house with beautiful Water of Leith views
This property offers new owners a central Edinburgh location with lovely views – for less than you might expect.
Set over three floors, this home has four bedrooms, three bathrooms, two reception rooms and a balcony that overlooks the Water of Leith. It is on the market for offers over £495,000 with Knight Frank.
1. Location
The property is located on Belford Mews, on a quiet cobbled mews street within easy walking distance of the city centre. There is also a generous garage and private parking.