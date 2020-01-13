Take a look inside this charming Aberdeenshire cottage with period features and wonderful views
Westerton Cottage is a spacious family home with lovely Desside views.
The five bedroom cottage has traditional features and sits in 4.3 acres, which include equestrian facilities. The property is on the market for offers over £500,000 with Galbraith.
1. Views
The cottage's elevated position means that new owners can enjoy views of the surrounding countryside.
Galbraith
other
2. Kitchen
The farmhouse style kitchen has space for dining and an Aga.
Galbraith
other
3. Living room
The cosy living room has a wood burning stove.
Galbraith
other
4. Open plan
The living space comprises an open plan kitchen and dining area.
Galbraith
other
View more