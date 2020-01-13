Picture: Galbraith

Take a look inside this charming Aberdeenshire cottage with period features and wonderful views

Westerton Cottage is a spacious family home with lovely Desside views.

The five bedroom cottage has traditional features and sits in 4.3 acres, which include equestrian facilities. The property is on the market for offers over £500,000 with Galbraith.

The cottage's elevated position means that new owners can enjoy views of the surrounding countryside.

1. Views

The farmhouse style kitchen has space for dining and an Aga.

2. Kitchen

The cosy living room has a wood burning stove.

3. Living room

The living space comprises an open plan kitchen and dining area.

4. Open plan

