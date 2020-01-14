Take a look inside this central Edinburgh flat with wonderful Castle views
This city centre flat has some of the best views in Edinburgh.
The property, located in an original tenement building on Princes Street, has two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a spacious kitchen and living room with uninterrupted views of Edinburgh Castle and Princes Street Gardens. The flat is on the market for offers over £435,000 with ELP Arbuthnott McClanachan.
1. Location
The flat is located above Burger King on Princes Street.