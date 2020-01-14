Take a look inside this central Edinburgh flat with wonderful Castle views

The property, located in an original tenement building on Princes Street, has two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a spacious kitchen and living room with uninterrupted views of Edinburgh Castle and Princes Street Gardens. The flat is on the market for offers over £435,000 with ELP Arbuthnott McClanachan.

1. Location The flat is located above Burger King on Princes Street. Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

2. Living room The living room has a large fireplace and bay windows. Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

3. Kitchen/diner The large kitchen has space for a dining table - ideal for family dinners. Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

4. Kitchen The kitchen has plenty of cupboard space and integrated appliances. Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

View more