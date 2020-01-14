Picture: ELP Arbuthnott McClanachan

Take a look inside this central Edinburgh flat with wonderful Castle views

This city centre flat has some of the best views in Edinburgh.

The property, located in an original tenement building on Princes Street, has two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a spacious kitchen and living room with uninterrupted views of Edinburgh Castle and Princes Street Gardens. The flat is on the market for offers over £435,000 with ELP Arbuthnott McClanachan.

The flat is located above Burger King on Princes Street.

1. Location

The living room has a large fireplace and bay windows.

2. Living room

The large kitchen has space for a dining table - ideal for family dinners.

3. Kitchen/diner

The kitchen has plenty of cupboard space and integrated appliances.

4. Kitchen

