Located on Ramsay Gardens, the flat is located in a late 19th century building beneath Edinburgh Castle, at the top of The Mound. This location is perfect as a base for visitors to the Military Tattoo, the Edinburgh Festival and the Hogmanay fireworks. As well as a great, central location, the flat also offers magnificent skyline views across Princes Street Gardens, the New Town and to the Forth, all for offers over £375,000 with Knight Frank.

Entrance to the flat is via the residents courtyard.

Hallway The bright entrance hallway for the third floor accommodation.

Living room The spacious living room has some of the best views.

Princes Street views New owners can enjoy views across Princes Street Gardens, the New Town and to the Forth.

