This award-winning architect designed home in Glasgow may be a dream buy for someone looking for something a bit different and without budget constraints. The property, designed by Cameron Webster Architects, has featured in the BBC drama, ‘The Replacement’, as well as in design and architectural magazines. And it’s easy to see why. With such a fab design, private gardens and off-street parking, the price isn't cheap - offers over £965,000 with Rettie.

1. Hallway The entrance hall has plenty of storage space.

2. Living area The open plan living room/kitchen/dining space has a 'floating' staircase.

3. Fireplace The living room has a statement wood burning stove and log storage space.

4. Living room The property interiors reflect the contemporary design of the home.

