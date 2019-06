Buyers searching for a modern home in a peaceful location should take a look at this converted church, situated by Loch Etive in Bonawe, Oban. With five bedrooms, beautiful views, balconies, sauna and a covered hot tub, the property is on the market for offers over £785,000 with Strutt and Parker.

1. Loch side location The house has a loch side setting and mooring. Strutt and Parker other Buy a Photo

2. Hot tub New owners can enjoy the views and peaceful setting from the hot tub. Strutt and Parker other Buy a Photo

3. Former church The property, Ardchattan Parsonage, was converted from a former church by the present owners and sits on the shore of Loch Etive. Strutt and Parker other Buy a Photo

4. Balconies The property has a number of balconies on which to enjoy the loch views. Strutt and Parker other Buy a Photo

View more