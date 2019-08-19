Picture: Savills

Take a look inside this £8m Scottish castle which has its own pub, games room, cottages and helipad

Seton Castle has recently gone on sale, and offers new owners the chance to live the life of a celebrity.

Described as Mary Queen of Scots' preferred retreat, Seton Castle was architect and designer, Robert Adam's final project in Scotland. Boasting 13 bedrooms and set in 13 acres, this unique home in East Lothian is on the market for offers over £8,000,000 with Savills.

The castle was built in 1789 by acclaimed architect and designer Robert Adam using the stone from Seton Palace.

1. Historic home

The 13 acre grounds include two cottages, a helipad, stables and a private tavern.

2. Grounds

The Firth of Forth can be seen from the castle's north facing windows, as can the Forth Rail Bridge, Arthur's Seat and the city of Edinburgh.

3. Views

The modern living room is one of eight reception rooms.

4. Living room

