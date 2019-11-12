Take a look inside this £2.25m listed townhouse with beautiful Edinburgh views
This townhouse is located on a William Playfair terrace in one of Edinburgh’s most sought-after addresses.
With seven bedrooms, five bathrooms, four reception rooms, period features and wonderful views, this full townhouse is on the market for offers over £2,250,000 with Rettie.
1. Entrance hallway
The entrance hallway with original features.
2. Dining room
The formal dining room with feature fireplace.
3. Living room
The spacious living room.
4. Study area
Current owners have made the most of the city views by creating a study area by the large windows.
