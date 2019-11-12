Picture: Rettie

Take a look inside this £2.25m listed townhouse with beautiful Edinburgh views

This townhouse is located on a William Playfair terrace in one of Edinburgh’s most sought-after addresses.

With seven bedrooms, five bathrooms, four reception rooms, period features and wonderful views, this full townhouse is on the market for offers over £2,250,000 with Rettie.

The entrance hallway with original features.

1. Entrance hallway

The entrance hallway with original features.
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
The formal dining room with feature fireplace.

2. Dining room

The formal dining room with feature fireplace.
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
The spacious living room.

3. Living room

The spacious living room.
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
Current owners have made the most of the city views by creating a study area by the large windows.

4. Study area

Current owners have made the most of the city views by creating a study area by the large windows.
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4