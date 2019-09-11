Picture: Galbraith

Take a look inside this £1.9m mansion home with swimming pool, gym and Medieval dining room

Live like royalty in Robgill Tower, an impressive mansion house in Dumfries and Galloway.

Boasting six bedrooms, a gym, games room, indoor swimming pool, views and an atmospheric Medieval vaulted dining room, Robgill Tower is on the market with a guide price of £1,900,000 with Galbraith.

Robgill Tower, was, because of Its strategic location, an important defensive tower in early Scotland.

1. Robgill Tower

The living room is one of six reception rooms in the tower.

2. Living room

The property has excellent equestrian facilities including an indoor riding arena.

3. Equestrian facilities

The traditional style kitchen has a large AGA range.

4. Kitchen

