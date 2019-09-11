Take a look inside this £1.9m mansion home with swimming pool, gym and Medieval dining room

Boasting six bedrooms, a gym, games room, indoor swimming pool, views and an atmospheric Medieval vaulted dining room, Robgill Tower is on the market with a guide price of £1,900,000 with Galbraith.

1. Robgill Tower Robgill Tower, was, because of Its strategic location, an important defensive tower in early Scotland.

2. Living room The living room is one of six reception rooms in the tower.

3. Equestrian facilities The property has excellent equestrian facilities including an indoor riding arena.

4. Kitchen The traditional style kitchen has a large AGA range.

