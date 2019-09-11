Take a look inside this £1.9m mansion home with swimming pool, gym and Medieval dining room
Live like royalty in Robgill Tower, an impressive mansion house in Dumfries and Galloway.
Boasting six bedrooms, a gym, games room, indoor swimming pool, views and an atmospheric Medieval vaulted dining room, Robgill Tower is on the market with a guide price of £1,900,000 with Galbraith.
1. Robgill Tower
Robgill Tower, was, because of Its strategic location, an important defensive tower in early Scotland.
2. Living room
The living room is one of six reception rooms in the tower.
3. Equestrian facilities
The property has excellent equestrian facilities including an indoor riding arena.
4. Kitchen
The traditional style kitchen has a large AGA range.
