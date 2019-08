This eye-catching home is situated among the more traditional houses in the quiet cul de sac of Glenlockhart Valley in Craiglockhart, Edinburgh, and boasts an open-plan double-height interior, which includes a gym and games room. The property is on the market for £1,900,000 with Knight Frank.

1. Living room The open-plan living room. Knight Frank other Buy a Photo

2. Dining area There is a formal dining area in the living space. Knight Frank other Buy a Photo

3. Kitchen The Poggenpohl kitchen with Tepanyaki is any budding chef's ideal room. Knight Frank other Buy a Photo

4. Kitchen dining There is also room in the kitchen for family/everyday dining. Knight Frank other Buy a Photo

