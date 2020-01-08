Take a look inside this £1.85m mansion House overlooking one of Scotland's most famous golf courses

The six bedroom house is set over three floors with seven bathrooms and five receptions rooms. The property is adjecent to the famous Queen's Course at Gleneagles and new owners can enjoy use of the hotel's spa and gym facilities as well as a two year membership for two at the course. The property is on the market for a guide price of £1,850,000 with Fine & Country.

1. New build This large, new build home is set over 9000sq/ft. other Buy a Photo

2. Grosvenor House Grosvenor House is a luxury new build property that would suit a family or those looking for a holiday home. other Buy a Photo

3. Staircase The sweeping staircase to the upper floors. other Buy a Photo

4. Kitchen The kitchen and diner with separate utility room is located on the ground floor. other Buy a Photo

View more