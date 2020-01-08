Picture: Fine & Country

Take a look inside this £1.85m mansion House overlooking one of Scotland's most famous golf courses

This luxury new build has an impressive location.

The six bedroom house is set over three floors with seven bathrooms and five receptions rooms. The property is adjecent to the famous Queen's Course at Gleneagles and new owners can enjoy use of the hotel's spa and gym facilities as well as a two year membership for two at the course. The property is on the market for a guide price of £1,850,000 with Fine & Country.

This large, new build home is set over 9000sq/ft.

1. New build

This large, new build home is set over 9000sq/ft.
other
Buy a Photo
Grosvenor House is a luxury new build property that would suit a family or those looking for a holiday home.

2. Grosvenor House

Grosvenor House is a luxury new build property that would suit a family or those looking for a holiday home.
other
Buy a Photo
The sweeping staircase to the upper floors.

3. Staircase

The sweeping staircase to the upper floors.
other
Buy a Photo
The kitchen and diner with separate utility room is located on the ground floor.

4. Kitchen

The kitchen and diner with separate utility room is located on the ground floor.
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3