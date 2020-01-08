Take a look inside this £1.85m mansion House overlooking one of Scotland's most famous golf courses
This luxury new build has an impressive location.
The six bedroom house is set over three floors with seven bathrooms and five receptions rooms. The property is adjecent to the famous Queen's Course at Gleneagles and new owners can enjoy use of the hotel's spa and gym facilities as well as a two year membership for two at the course. The property is on the market for a guide price of £1,850,000 with Fine & Country.