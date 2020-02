With eight bedrooms, a range of period features and a self-contained flat on the lower ground floor, this west end home is ideal for flexible family living, and is on the market for offers over £1,850,000 with Savills.

1. Entrance hall The welcoming reception hall has a fireplace, original panelling and an impressive staircase.

2. Living room The living room has bay windows and a feature fireplace.

3. Dining room The dining room has space for a dining table and separate sitting area.

4. Kitchen The kitchen has a blend of modern fittings and traditional wall and base units, and there's space for a table and chairs.

