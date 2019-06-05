Picture; Rettie

Take a look inside this £1.6m Edinburgh penthouse with terrace, turrets and beautiful views

Live the high life in this modern three-bedroom penthouse located in a sought-after development.

This spacious penthouse flat offers an ideal city bolthole for a family or professionals looking to be near the sought-after west end. Situated in the The Playfair at Donaldson's development, the property has three double bedrooms, a terrace and views of the Pentlands and Murrayfield - all for a fixed price of £1,695,000 with Rettie.

The new owners can enjoy the grand entrance of the historic building

1. Entrance hall

The spacious living room.

2. Living room

The modern kitchen features a dining area situated in a restored bay window.

3. Kitchen

New owners can entertain friends and family in the kitchen dining area.

4. Dining area

