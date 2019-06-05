Take a look inside this £1.6m Edinburgh penthouse with terrace, turrets and beautiful views
Live the high life in this modern three-bedroom penthouse located in a sought-after development.
This spacious penthouse flat offers an ideal city bolthole for a family or professionals looking to be near the sought-after west end. Situated in the The Playfair at Donaldson's development, the property has three double bedrooms, a terrace and views of the Pentlands and Murrayfield - all for a fixed price of £1,695,000 with Rettie.
1. Entrance hall
The new owners can enjoy the grand entrance of the historic building