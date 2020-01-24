Take a look inside this £1.45m listed Edinburgh arts and crafts home in sought-after location
This large, B Listed Lorimer house would make a wonderful family home – for those with a lofty budget.
The property, named The Hermitage, has eight bedrooms, five reception rooms, original features and a spacious garden and is on the market for offers over £1,450,000 with Savills.
1. Traditional features
The property has features typical of the Arts and Crafts era, both inside and out.
Other 3rd Party
2. Drawing room
The drawing room has the traditional arts and crafts era Inglenook.
Other 3rd Party
3. Living space
The drawing room opens out to the kitchen.
Other 3rd Party
4. Sitting room
The vaulted sitting room is one of the five reception rooms.
Other 3rd Party
