Take a look inside this £1.45m listed Edinburgh arts and crafts home in sought-after location

The property, named The Hermitage, has eight bedrooms, five reception rooms, original features and a spacious garden and is on the market for offers over £1,450,000 with Savills.

1. Traditional features The property has features typical of the Arts and Crafts era, both inside and out. Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

2. Drawing room The drawing room has the traditional arts and crafts era Inglenook. Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

3. Living space The drawing room opens out to the kitchen. Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

4. Sitting room The vaulted sitting room is one of the five reception rooms. Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

View more