Take a look inside this £1.3m Midlothian home with games room, gym and private grounds

Edgerton House is late-Victorian five bedroom home situated just to the south of Edinburgh in Bonnyrigg, by Lasswade.

Edgerton House has been extensively upgraded by the current owners, and includes designer interiors from Bagnodesign and Ralph Lauren. With large grounds, a gym and games room it's an ideal family home, which is on the market for offers over £1,350,000 with Strutt and Parker.

Edgerton House is situated in a sought after location, approximately 7 miles south of Edinburgh city centre.

1. Location

This formal living room is one of six reception rooms.

2. Living room

The spacious, modern kitchen has views of the garden.

3. Kitchen

The sun room opens out to the garden and is ideal for summer days.

4. Sun room

