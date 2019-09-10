Picture: Knight Frank

Take a look inside this £1.3m Edinburgh home with bespoke kitchen and wine cellar

This A listed city centre home offers flexible living with an ultra-modern interior.

With five bedrooms, a bespoke kitchen with designer appliances and 300+ bottle wine cellar, this flat in Edinburgh's New Town is on the market for with £1,350,000 with Knight Frank.

The spacious, light filled living room has a feature fireplace and parquet flooring.

1. Living room

The marble fireplace has a slate hearth and bio-ethanol fire insert.

2. Fireplace

The modern kitchen has a dining area - ideal for laid back dinner or breakfast.

3. Kitchen dining

The kitchen includes integrated Siemens appliances and a Franke 3 in 1 boiling water tap, Italian porcelain tiling and separate utility / larder space.

4. Appliances

