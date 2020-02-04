Take a look inside this £1.2m penthouse with rooftop hot tub and panoramic views of Edinburgh

Located in the prestigious Quartermile development, the flat has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a light filled lounge and spacious south facing terrace that enjoys panoramic views of the city – which can be enjoyed from the custom made hot tub. The property is on the market for offers over £1,200,000 with Savills.

1. Living room New owners can enjoy the views from the light filled living room.

2. Open plan The living room are is also home to the dining kitchen.

3. Kitchen The Modulanova stone faced kitchen has Gaggenau appliances.

4. Interior design The flat has been decorated by an interior designer and has a neutral colour scheme throughout.

