Take a look inside this £1.2m penthouse with rooftop hot tub and panoramic views of Edinburgh
New owners can enjoy lofty living in this modern flat.
Located in the prestigious Quartermile development, the flat has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a light filled lounge and spacious south facing terrace that enjoys panoramic views of the city – which can be enjoyed from the custom made hot tub. The property is on the market for offers over £1,200,000 with Savills.
1. Living room
New owners can enjoy the views from the light filled living room.