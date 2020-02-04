Picture: Savills

Take a look inside this £1.2m penthouse with rooftop hot tub and panoramic views of Edinburgh

New owners can enjoy lofty living in this modern flat.

Located in the prestigious Quartermile development, the flat has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a light filled lounge and spacious south facing terrace that enjoys panoramic views of the city – which can  be enjoyed from the custom made hot tub. The property is on the market for offers over £1,200,000 with Savills.

New owners can enjoy the views from the light filled living room.

1. Living room

The living room are is also home to the dining kitchen.

2. Open plan

The Modulanova stone faced kitchen has Gaggenau appliances.

3. Kitchen

The flat has been decorated by an interior designer and has a neutral colour scheme throughout.

4. Interior design

