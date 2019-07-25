Take a look inside this £1.2m Edinburgh home with extensive garden and three terraces
This spacious, modern home has plenty of potential for anyone looking for a sought-after city location.
This architect-designed home has five bedrooms, two reception rooms and four bathrooms as well as three terrace spaces outside - ideal for sunny weather. The spacious garden belies its city centre proximity, making this an ideal family home. The property is on the market for £1,200,000 with Rettie.
1. Location
The architect designed property occupies a peaceful double plot on a sought after street in Murrayfield.