Take a look inside this £1.23m waterside penthouse minutes from Edinburgh city centre
Owners can enjoy the waterside location at this new development.
The penthouse at the Moorings – Edinburgh’s latest development – boasts four bedrooms, five bathrooms, two reception rooms, a balcony, terrace and private parking. It is on the market for £1,237,000 with Knight Frank – with a completion date of 2021.
1. Living room
The Moorings development will offer views out to the Firth of Forth, and an example of a penthouse living room shows the open-plan space.