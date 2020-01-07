Picture: Knight Frank

Take a look inside this £1.23m waterside penthouse minutes from Edinburgh city centre

Owners can enjoy the waterside location at this new development.

The penthouse at the Moorings – Edinburgh’s latest development – boasts four bedrooms, five bathrooms, two reception rooms, a balcony, terrace and private parking. It is on the market for £1,237,000 with Knight Frank – with a completion date of 2021.

The Moorings development will offer views out to the Firth of Forth, and an example of a penthouse living room shows the open-plan space.

1. Living room

The bespoke designed kitchen has integrated Miele appliances and room for informal dining.

2. Kitchen/diner

A cosy sitting room is the second reception room in the penthouse.

3. Sitting room

One of the four bedrooms.

4. Bedroom

