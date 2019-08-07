Picture: Galbraith

Take a look inside this £1.1m Perthshire home with games room, orchard and panoramic views

This farm and modern farmhouse offers new owners a chance to escape to the country.

Covering about 128.57 acres (52.03 ha), Pitmeadow Farm includes Pitmeadow House, an extended traditional farmhouse with five bedrooms, five reception rooms including a games room and extensive views of the Strathearn Valley. The farm is on the market for offers over £1,100,000 with Galbraith.

Pitmeadow Farm extends to about 128.57 acres (52.03 ha), in total, with extensive grazing and woodland.

1. Pitmeadow Farm

Pitmeadow House, originally a traditional farmhouse which has been significantly extended, offering a substantial family home.

2. Pitmeadow House

There is extensive land which comes with this modern farmhouse, and offers business potential.

3. Land

The farmhouse style kitchen.

4. Kitchen

