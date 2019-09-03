Take a look inside this £1.1m Edinburgh flat with private garden, cellars and designer interiors
This New Town flat mixes old and new, and offers flexible living in the capital.
The three bedroom flat has period features and light, spacious interiors which could suit family living. With a private garden, cellars and an enviable New Town location, the property commands a premium price, which is offers over £1,150,000 with Rettie.
1. Ground floor
The flat is ground and garden level of an A listed Georgian townhouse.