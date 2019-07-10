Take a look inside the house where Whisky Galore was written - in a stunning Hebridean location
Escape city life and live out a writer's dream in this beautiful island home.
Suidheachan house -literally translated as ‘sitting down place’ - was built in 1935 by Sir Compton Mackenzie and is a Category B listed property which is located close to a beautiful white beach on the Isle of Barra. In the late 1990s, Shakespearian actor Alan Howard - Compton Mackenzie’s great-nephew - and his best selling novelist wife Sally Beauman bought Suidheachan and transformed it back into a wonderful, light and airy family home. With five bedrooms, an open plan living and games room and a stunning setting, this unique home is on the market for offers over £325,000 with Savills.
1. Beach side location
The house sits within walking distance of a beautiful, white sandy beach.