Take a look inside the house where Whisky Galore was written - in a stunning Hebridean location

Suidheachan house -literally translated as ‘sitting down place’ - was built in 1935 by Sir Compton Mackenzie and is a Category B listed property which is located close to a beautiful white beach on the Isle of Barra. In the late 1990s, Shakespearian actor Alan Howard - Compton Mackenzie’s great-nephew - and his best selling novelist wife Sally Beauman bought Suidheachan and transformed it back into a wonderful, light and airy family home. With five bedrooms, an open plan living and games room and a stunning setting, this unique home is on the market for offers over £325,000 with Savills.

1. Beach side location The house sits within walking distance of a beautiful, white sandy beach.

2. Games room The drawing and games room share one big, open plan space making this an ideal family room.

3. Drawing room The open plan living room has exposed timber beams and a feature fireplace.

4. Kitchen The traditional style kitchen has a dining table and Aga.

