Once home to war hero Lord Gordon Campbell of Croy, who became Prime Minister Edward Heath's Secretary of State for Scotland between 1970 - 1974, Holme Rose house is an A-listed Georgian country house and estate located within the beautiful Nairn Valley, close to the Moray Firth. With eight bedrooms, a walled garden and cottages, the property is on the market for £2,350,000 with Galbraith.

1. Holme Rose House Holme Rose House is an A-listed Georgian country house.

2. Drawing room The spacious drawing room has a traditional fireplace.

3. Hallway The grand entrance hall.

4. Kitchen The kitchen has an Aga.

