Take a look inside Prince Charles new Castle of Mey B&B
Prince Charles formally opened a new bed and breakfast in the grounds of the Castle of Mey on Wednesday 1 May.
The new B&B, called Granary Lodge, includes 10 bedrooms and overlooks the North Sea and will open to its first guests on 15 May. Prince Charles, who is known as the Duke of Rothesay while in Scotland, was given a tour on Wednesday. The castle was owned by the Queen Mother from 1952 until 1996 before being gifted to the Queen Elizabeth Castle of Mey Trust.
1. Bedrooms
