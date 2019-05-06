Take a look inside Prince Charles new Castle of Mey B&B

The new B&B, called Granary Lodge, includes 10 bedrooms and overlooks the North Sea and will open to its first guests on 15 May. Prince Charles, who is known as the Duke of Rothesay while in Scotland, was given a tour on Wednesday. The castle was owned by the Queen Mother from 1952 until 1996 before being gifted to the Queen Elizabeth Castle of Mey Trust.

Bedrooms The Granary Accommodation, which was opened by The Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Rothesay while in Scotland, during his visit to the Castle of Mey in Caithness.

Bedroom The Granary Accommodation, which was opened by The Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Rothesay while in Scotland, during his visit to the Castle of Mey in Caithness.

Hallway The Granary Accommodation, which was opened by The Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Rothesay while in Scotland, during his visit to the Castle of Mey in Caithness.

Bedroom The Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Rothesay while in Scotland, tours the Granary Accommodation, which he officially opened during a visit to the Castle of Mey in Caithness.

