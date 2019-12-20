Picture: Savills

Take a look inside one of Scotland's most exclusive penthouse flats

This two bed penthouse has amazing views of one of Scotland's most famous golf courses.

Forming part of the exclusive Hamilton Grand building in St Andrews, the penthouse boasts bespoke interior design, a sprawling roof terrace, residents lounge, concierge service and views of the 8th Green of the Old Course. The penthouse is on the market with Savills, price on application.

The Hamilton Grand, which has been restored to its former glory, offers 26 luxury residences.

1. Hamilton Grand

New owners can enjoy the welcoming reception hall and concierge service.

2. Reception Hall

The extensive terrace has uninterrupted views of the Old Course and West Sands and out to sea.

3. Roof terrace

The penthouse has an open-plan kitchen dining room.

4. Kitchen

