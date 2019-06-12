The house is in a sought-after and prestigious conservation area in Edinburgh.

Take a look inside a £1.9m Edinburgh home with hot tub and landscaped garden

This six bedroom home is ideal for luxury family living.

Located in one of Edinburgh's most sought-after conservation areas, the property has been refurbished and is in a walk-in condition. The gardens and hot tub are perfect for sunny days, while the spacious, open-plan layout downstairs is ideal for families. The home is on the market for offers over £1,950,000 with Rettie.

The property has two floors and a modern interior design.

1. Hallway

Rettie
other
The living room has a feature fireplace, behind which the dining room can be found.

2. Living room

Rettie
There is also a dining area in the family room.

3. Dining area

Rettie
The open-plan kitchen has a family room and TV.

4. Family room

Rettie
