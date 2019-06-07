Take a look inside a £1.7m baronial mansion home in East Lothian which has turrets, a tennis court and 15 acres

This historical listed home is a dream buy for those with ideas of grandeur and a budget to match.

Ormiston House is a magnificent B-listed Scots Baronial house, dating from 1851 and a fine example Victorian style. It was built for Archibald Wilkie to a design by David Bryce, the famed Scottish architect whose works include the former Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, Fettes College and extensions to the Bank of Scotland head office building on The Mound, in Edinburgh as well as some other fine country houses. The house boasts seven bedrooms, six bathrooms, five reception rooms and a garden of 15 acres which includes a tennis court. The property is on the market for offers over £1,700,000 with Strutt and Parker.

1. Location Ormiston Houseis situated in a rural position to the southwest of Kirknewton, East Lothian. Strutt and Parker other Buy a Photo

2. Living room Period features can be seen in the living room, which has south and west facing windows. Strutt and Parker other Buy a Photo

3. Hallway The grand hallway has a large wood burning stove. Strutt and Parker other Buy a Photo

4. Dining area The open plan dining area and kitchen are ideal for family dinners. Strutt and Parker other Buy a Photo

View more