Take a look inside a £1.5m home on the Gleneagles estate with cinema room, roof terrace and famous golf course views

An upgrade of a 1970s home, Balmoral Court overlooks the first hole of the Queen's Course and boasts five bedrooms, a music room and games room all for offers over £1,500,000 with Rettie.
Balmoral Court, which is located in the grounds of the Gleneagles Hotel in Perthshire, offers the chance to buy a unique family or holiday home.
