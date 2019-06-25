Picture: Rettie

Take a look inside a £1.5m home on the Gleneagles estate with cinema room, roof terrace and famous golf course views

Balmoral Court, which is located in the grounds of the Gleneagles Hotel in Perthshire, offers the chance to buy a unique family or holiday home.

An upgrade of a 1970s home, Balmoral Court overlooks the first hole of the Queen's Course and boasts five bedrooms, a music room and games room all for offers over £1,500,000 with Rettie.

1. Views

As well as being within walking distances of the hotel's bars and restaurants, new owners can enjoy views of the hotels world-renowned golf courses.
2. Living room

The spacious living room benefits from floor to ceiling windows.
3. Open plan living

The open plan living room also has a dining area.
4. Dining area

Despite being tucked away, the dining area makes the most of the large windows and views.
