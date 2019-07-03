Picture: Rettie

Take a look at this £1.25m country manor with games room and woodland in sought after Perthshire location

The 11 bedroom Victorian home also has 29 acres - the equivalent of over 38 football pitches - and offers a unique family dwelling or business opportunity .

With beautiful views, woodland and farmland and an impressive 11 bedrooms plus period features, this grand Victorian mansion home is on the market for offers over £1,250,000 with Rettie who describe it as an "exceptionally well located Country House in the heart of Perthshire set in its own charming landscape with protecting Woodland Policies and Farmland."

The house is located near the popular village of Dunkeld in Perthshire.

1. Location

The property's approx 29 acres includes woodland.

2. Woodland

The property has a sweeping driveway/path within the large garden

3. Entrance driveway

The garden also has a small lake.

4. Lake

