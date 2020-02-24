Take a look around this former school in a beautiful Highland location

This former school is now a charming family home in the Highlands.

Built in the 1960’s as a school, Birchbank House has been converted into a family home with four bedrooms, two reception rooms, a spacious garden and wonderful countryside views. Located in Glen Rinnes, Moray it'd make an ideal holiday home or move for anyone looking for a quieter life. Birchbank House is on the market for offers over £330,000 with Galbraith.

1. Drawing room The drawing room has a wood burning stove and space for a dining area.

2. Kitchen diner The kitchen also has space for dining, as well as a range of timber wall and floor units providing good storage space.

3. Kitchen The kitchen has an island, a Belfast sink, and an integrated dishwasher.

4. Laundry room The property has a handy laundry room with space for a washing machine and tumbler dryer, a sink and shelves for linen.

