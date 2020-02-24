Take a look around this former school in a beautiful Highland location
This former school is now a charming family home in the Highlands.
Built in the 1960’s as a school, Birchbank House has been converted into a family home with four bedrooms, two reception rooms, a spacious garden and wonderful countryside views. Located in Glen Rinnes, Moray it'd make an ideal holiday home or move for anyone looking for a quieter life. Birchbank House is on the market for offers over £330,000 with Galbraith.
1. Drawing room
The drawing room has a wood burning stove and space for a dining area.