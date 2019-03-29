The majestic farmhouse on the remote Isle of Gigha that has gone on the market for just under �800,000 - with views of the ocean and a library and a games room..See SWNS story SWSCisland.A farmhouse on the remote Isle of Gigha has gone on the market - with no neighbours and views out onto the ocean.Leim Farm, on the Isle of Gigha, Argyll and Bute, has a library and a games room, as well as a lavish 17ft exercise pool with a sauna.Only 160 people live on the idyllic island, the southern most island in the Southern Hebrides, and it is famed for its low crime rate.The tiny island is only seven miles long, and 1.5 miles across at its widest point.

Stunning farmhouse with 17ft pool and sauna on remote Scottish island goes up for sale

A farmhouse on the remote Isle of Gigha has gone on the market - with a library, games room, lavish 17ft exercise pool, sauna, jacuzzi and incredible views out onto the ocean.

Leim Farm, on the Isle of Gigha, Argyll and Bute, is on the market for offers over £775,000, and estate agents selling the six-bedroom home suggested it could be used as a luxury B&B.

The house comes with mod-cons including a Jacuzzi bath in the family bathroom, and a screen, projector and surround sound system in the living room.

1. Modern Farmhouse

The farmhouse has no neighbours as only 160 people live on the idyllic island.

2. Located on the remote Isle of Gigha

The modern farmhouse has stunning scenery and views of the ocean.

3. Majestic Views

There is underfloor heating, and the house is double-glazed.

4. The Kitchen

