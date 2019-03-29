Stunning farmhouse with 17ft pool and sauna on remote Scottish island goes up for sale

Leim Farm, on the Isle of Gigha, Argyll and Bute, is on the market for offers over £775,000, and estate agents selling the six-bedroom home suggested it could be used as a luxury B&B.
A farmhouse on the remote Isle of Gigha has gone on the market - with a library, games room, lavish 17ft exercise pool, sauna, jacuzzi and incredible views out onto the ocean.
