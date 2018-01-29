Shetland island on sale for half the price of a two-bed London flat

It boasts 64 acres of land but lacks a power supply, running water or a house ready to move into.

But Linga makes it up for its lack of amenities by offering incredible coastal views of the nearby Shetland mainland and the surrounding Atlantic ocean.

Now the tiny island has gone back on the market - for the second time in four years - with an asking price of £250,000.

Buying Linga would set you back only around half what you could expect to pay for a standard two bedroom flat in parts of London, or the same price as a smart tenement flat in Glasgow’s west end.

It is being marketed for sale by Vladi, an international real estate firm specialising in the sale of private islands.

The price tag includes permission to create an eco tourism business on Linga, which has been uninhabited since the last resident died in 1931.

Whoever buys Linga will get permission to install wind-generated power, build a pier and restore two derelict croft houses as holiday homes.

Uninhabited and frozen in time for decades, the last known person to have lived on the island is reported to have been Captain James Fraser who died in 1931.

The stunning island lies in the Vaila Sound with just a few hundred yards of sea separating it from the mainland Shetland village of Walls.

Untouched for a generation it includes pristine white beaches, a loch and an abundance of wildlife.

Evidence of prehistoric settlements prove continuous occupation and human activity on the island for several thousand years.

In 1881 it is recorded to have been home to 13 people split between the two families but by 1901 only one of the houses was inhabited.

