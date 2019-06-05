Scottish castle with 3.8 acres of land on the market again

A 19th-century castle which sold two years ago for three times over the asking price has gone on the market again - for just £500,000.

The sprawling Chesterhill House hit the headlines in 2017 when it was listed for just £200,000 - the price of a studio flat in North London at the time.

Chesterhill House. Picture: Bell Ingram (2017)

Estate agent Bell Ingram was flooded with requests for the castle and a staggering 121,399 people checked out the six bedroom property - which sold for £619,990.

But now the stunning castle, near Newport-on-Tay, Fife - which comes with 3.8 acres of land with planning permission - has been put back on the market.



Although it still appears run-down, having not been lived in for 14 years, the owner has in fact carried out 'substantial improvements' to the property.

They have to remove the asbestos and taken bat mitigation measures - plus it now includes the two-bedroom Gatehouse property which wasn't part of the original sale.

Carl Warden, from Bell Ingram, said: "Chesterhill House offers a truly unique opportunity for anyone looking for a real, hands-on property project.

"It is in need of considerable upgrading but for anyone up to the challenge, it has endless potential to be transformed into an impressive, character-filled family home.

"It also offers the best of both worlds in that it is situated in a sloping site surrounded by woodland, giving a sense of rural seclusion and privacy, but also has good access to major road links and Perth, Aberdeen and Edinburgh are all within comfortable driving distance."

C-listed Chesterhill House was built in 1870 to replace an older home constructed by a Dundee merchant which was destroyed by fire.

The estate was purchased in 1970 by local school teachers Richard and Leslie von Goetz who died in 2003 and 2005 respectively and has been unoccupied since then.

Internally, the property extends to 492 square metres and is laid out over three floors and an attic.

The property which has a castle tower has maintained many traditional, architectural features including castellated parapets.

The country estate also comes with a walled garden, which is also listed and predates the existing house.

Intact gardens of this style and age are said to be unique in Scotland.

It also has mains water and electricity with drainage to a septic tank, as well as high ceilings, panel doors, casement windows and open fireplaces in the principal rooms.

Additionally, the sale comprises the detached former coach house which, although having currently fallen into disrepair, offer potential extensive refurbishment.