Scots wanted for new property renovation TV series - here's how to apply

If you have ever considered converting part of your home into a holiday rental, you could be given a helping hand to do so as part of a brand new show for the Discovery Channel.

Television production company, Friel Kean Films, is on the hunt for people in Scotland to take part in the renovation series, which will see unused spaces in the home transformed into holiday rentals.

Be My Guest

The new show, titled Be My Guest, aims to help people make the most of their unused spaces in their home by turning it into a profitable holiday pad.

The spaces can include anything from a spare room or an attic, to a cellar, annexe or caravan.

Enthusiastic applicants who are already seriously planning to renovate an unused part of their home are wanted to feature in the show. The project can be anything, provided it is at the home and is being converted into a holiday rental.

A spokesperson for the TV production company said, "We're particularly looking for people who are not professional holiday let-ers, who have normal day jobs and are doing this for the first time to earn extra money.

"The ideal applicants will live on site and be renting out part of their property.

"We will follow their renovation from the start to the end, and once it is up and ready to go, we will offer them marketing and pricing advice to help them make the most out of their rental."

How to apply

Those who have a space they are looking to transform into a desirable holiday rental can apply for the show online or email bemyguest@frielkeanfilms.com for further information.

Filming for the new show will take place throughout the summer this year, so projects would ideally need to be finished by September 2019.

Applicants should be aware that Be My Guest does not fund your renovation project - all renovation projects are led by the contributor.