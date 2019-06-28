Scotland’s Home of the Year is back and looking for applicants

Everyone likes to be house-proud, but Scotland’s Home of the Year takes it to a new level.

The BBC programme is back for its second season, and is on the hunt for incredible homes in Scotland.

What’s the show?

Three experts search the country to find Scotland’s Home of the Year.

Michael Angus, an architect and university teacher; Anna Campbell-Jones, a Glasgow-based interior designer; and Kate Spiers, a lifestyle blogger, travel around the country and select three homes from each region.

Thee three homes are then scored by the judges, taking into account things like functionality, distinctiveness and design.

Once the scoring is done, the winning house makes it through to the final.

IWC Media, the production company behind the show, tweeted: “Anna Campbell-Jones, Michael Angus and Kate Spiers are back for a brand new series of Scotland’s Home Of The Year!

Filming on series two beings in August and we are looking for contenders #SHOTY”

How to apply

"Wherever you are in Scotland, if you think your home has something special, it could be the next winner of Scotland’s Home of the Year,” says IWC Media.

If you think your home has that something special, you should email: scotlandshomes@iwcmedia.co.uk.

ICE Media said: “From Lerwick to Lockerbie, and from Stornoway to St Andrews, we’re scouring the country for all types of homes.”

“Whether you live in a croft or a castle, a country cottage or a contemporary flat, if you love your home and think it shows individuality then get in touch. We want great homes, whatever their size and whatever their budget level.”