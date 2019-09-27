Property: Last chance to buy 5-bedroom new build in popular area
This outstanding detached new build property by Miller Homes, the last remaining plot available in the much sought after Kinglass Fields development in Bo’ness, offers spacious family living.
With a double garage, two reception rooms and five bedrooms, the property also benefits from generous outside living space including a fully enclosed back garden and double driveway. Available from Paul Rolfe Sales & Lettings for a fixed price of £339,995. More details can be found HERE