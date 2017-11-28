Property: Islay village store offers new life and income for buyers

If you dream of escaping the grind of city life for the tranquillity of the Scottish islands, this charming village store could be for you.

Nestled in Port Charlotte on the isle of Islay, the three-bedroom property operates as a shop, post office and petrol station, with the postal side of the business generating the owners the tidy sum of £1,000 every month.

The view of Loch Indaal. Picture: Cornerstone Business Agents

The shop is situated on the ground floor while cosy living accommodation, which offer panoramic views over Loch Indaal, can be found on the first floor.

There is also a lower ground floor which is used for storage along with a garage and potting shed.

A single petrol pump offering diesel and unleaded fuel outside can help to bring in more money for the new owners.

It’s one of the best communities in the world to live. Sharon Monks, owner

The current proprietors, Clive and Sharon Monks have run the store for over 29 years and have only placed the business on the market to allow them to relocate to the mainland to be closer to family.

Speaking to The Scotsman, Sharon described her love of the island and the friendly nature of its people.

“People here are just so kind welcoming,” she said.

“The people here really help each other out and it’s one of the best communities in the world to live.”

The shop and post office on the ground floor. Picture: Cornerstone Business Agents

The Monks raised their children on the isle and Sharon described Islay as an ideal place to raise children.

David Higgins, director at Cornerstone Business Agents, who is handling the sale commented “This is a genuine lifestyle opportunity to own and run a prosperous business which also has the benefit of a three bedroomed owners accommodation included in the sale.

He added: “The views from the property are spectacular.”

The store also serves as filling station. Picture: Cornerstone Business Agents

The Isle of Islay boasts a significant whisky history and draws thousands of tourists every year.

With further developments planned for each of Islay’s distilleries over the next few years along with the opening of the renovated Machrie Hotel and Golf Course, locals expected the already 4 per cent rise in tourist numbers being experienced each year will increase.

The C & S Monks Post Office and Filling station is on the market for £330,000. More information can be found on the Cornerstone website.

One of the property's three bedrooms. Picture: Cornerstone Business Agents