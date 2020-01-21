Plans revealed for 180 new homes next to Queensferry Crossing - including affordable housing

Plans will also include designated open spaces and footpath connections to the adjoining countryside and residential areas of Springfield.

A MAJOR developer is presenting residential proposals, which include 180 new homes, on land made available following the completion of the Queensferry Crossing

CALA Homes (East) is seeking to create a new development of approximately 180 homes, including 25 percent affordable housing, as part of the wider Edinburgh Local Development Plan allocation HSG1, which will be located to the north of Bo’ness Road,

Its plans will also include designated open spaces and footpath connections to the adjoining countryside and residential areas of Springfield.

CALA is working towards lodging a full planning application in spring 2020 – and is now encouraging the local community to attend an upcoming event to help shape its plans.

Initial draft proposals will be exhibited to the public atEchline Primary School, onFriday 24thJanuary (2pm till 8pm), and Saturday 25thJanuary (10am till 1pm).

Derek Lawson, Strategic Land Director at CALA Homes, said: “This is an opportunity for local residents to consider the proposals in advance of the planning application being lodged.

“We welcome members of the public and interested parties to visit the exhibition and learn more about our proposals. CALA staff and technical experts will be in attendance to explain the proposals and offer an opportunity to comment and ask questions.

“We are looking for feedback on the designs, we’re very willing to make changes thereafter.”

Originally identified for housing almost 30 years ago, the site, which extends to 7.5 hectares, forms part of a wider area of land originally owned by CALA, following the grant of residential planning permission dating back to 1991.

The land was then acquired by the Scottish Office in 1994 for the new forth crossing – Queensferry Crossing.

With the bridge now complete, the Scottish Ministers have been in the process of disposing of surplus land. The regulations relating to disposal require that surplus land is initially offered to previous landowners, which in this case is CALA Homes.

Keith Giblett, Chair of Queensferry & District Community Council, has welcomed CALA’s willingness to engage with the community.

He said: “The development of the Springfield site has been a long-held proposal, but also comes at a time when the community will also be faced with proposals of Builyeon Road later this year.

“The development will bring challenges to the wider community. Whilst we recognise that the Council has plans in place for the infrastructure impact, we welcome the views of the community and encourage members of the public to attend and view the detailed designs for Springfield.”

CALA has history of developments in the South Queensferry area, recently completing its development at nearby Dalmeny Park, where it delivered 156 private homes on a brownfield site formerly owned by Agilent. This also included the delivery of 112 affordable homes.