More exposure for latest trend in office space

With the current shortage of high-quality modern office space in Glasgow, primarily due to a lack of new build space, the occupational demand continues to be met through Grade A refurbishments.

In the last month high-profile lettings have been agreed at two such buildings in the city’s West George Street.

Global business services specialist, Peninsula has taken the 8,324 sq ft fourth floor of 180 West George Street, a Grade A office building located in the heart of Glasgow’s Central Business District that is already home to occupiers including Standard Life, PageGroup and Arcadis.

Picton, owner of 180 West George Street, recently undertook a full refurbishment of the building, working with the architectural practice Michael Laird.

The transformed office space features a prominent triple height atrium and reception area with unique light sculptures.

Peter Done, managing director and founder of Peninsula said: “Glasgow is a vibrant city with a huge amount of potential for business, so we are committed to building our presence in the city and really pleased to start the next phase of growth in our new office.

“We were attracted to this space because of the exceptional work environment it provides. Our employees will also enjoy the amenities the area delivers, with a host of restaurants and shops within a few minutes’ walk, and its proximity to great transport links.”

The 7,971 sq ft first floor and the 7,844 sq ft third floor at 180 West George are currently available.

The deal follows another at the building’s neighbour at 191 West George Street.

NFU Mutual’s landmark office development in Glasgow city centre last month secured its second occupier following completion of an extensive refurbishment project.

Hewlett Packard has taken the entire fifth floor, extending to almost 11,000sq ft, on a 15 year lease.

The firm is due to take occupation soon following a period of fitting out.

In July it was announced that Edrington-Beam Suntory UK secured the fourth floor. The drinks company has recently taken occupation following an extensive fit out.

Tom Foley, NFU Mutual asset manager, commented: “It is a real testament to the comprehensive refurbishment we decided to undertake following the building becoming vacant in 2016.”

The £5.5million refurbishment project by NFU Mutual created 87,000sq ft of Grade A office space over six levels with virtually column-free floor plates that range from 10,432 – 15,011sq ft.

The building has a double height, spacious entrance foyer with a feature concrete wall panel, showcase lighting and glass wing speed lanes.

Refurbishment works also included remodelling and renovating the common parts and office suites, flexible and efficient floor plates with LED lighting, 40 garaged car park spaces, 50 cycle racks and sports style changing rooms with lockers, drying rooms and high powered showers.