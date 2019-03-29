Luxurious farmhouse on remote Scottish island hits the market
A farmhouse on a remote Scottish island has gone on the market with no neighbours, a lavish 17ft pool and views out onto the ocean.
Leim Farm, on the Isle of Gigha, Argyll and Bute, has a library and a games room, as well as an exercise pool with a sauna. Only 160 people live on the idyllic island, the southern most island in the Southern Hebrides. The tiny island is only seven miles long, and 1.5 miles across at its widest point. The modernised house is on the market for offers over £775,000, and estate agents selling the six-bedroom home through RightMove suggested it could be used as a posh B&B.
1. Ocean Views
