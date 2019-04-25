Inside a stunning family home on Loch Lomond - that comes with a private island
If money is no object, then this Georgian home is something special.
Complete with seven bedrooms, this home has been renovated an extended to make the most of the stunning Loch Lomond views. As well as this, the property sits in about 22 acres and comes with its own island and privately owned loch frontage, all for offers over £1,500,000 with Savills.
1. Loch location
Gartochraggen is located in a unique waterside position on the south-eastern side of Loch Lomond.