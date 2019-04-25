Gartochraggan gardens

Inside a stunning family home on Loch Lomond - that comes with a private island

If money is no object, then this Georgian home is something special.

Complete with seven bedrooms, this home has been renovated an extended to make the most of the stunning Loch Lomond views. As well as this, the property sits in about 22 acres and comes with its own island and privately owned loch frontage, all for offers over £1,500,000 with Savills.

Gartochraggen is located in a unique waterside position on the south-eastern side of Loch Lomond.

1. Loch location

Gartochraggen is located in a unique waterside position on the south-eastern side of Loch Lomond.
Savills
other
Buy a Photo
The spacious, open-plan kitchen has oak cabinetry and granite work surfaces with features such as a traditional Aga.

2. Open plan kitchen

The spacious, open-plan kitchen has oak cabinetry and granite work surfaces with features such as a traditional Aga.
Savills
other
Buy a Photo
Part of the extension is this garden room with its triple aspect windows providing panoramic views across the loch and over to Ben Lomond beyond.

3. Garden room

Part of the extension is this garden room with its triple aspect windows providing panoramic views across the loch and over to Ben Lomond beyond.
Savills
other
Buy a Photo
The drawing room also offers lovely views and a statement fireplace.

4. Drawing room

The drawing room also offers lovely views and a statement fireplace.
Savills
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3