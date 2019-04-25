Inside a stunning family home on Loch Lomond - that comes with a private island

Complete with seven bedrooms, this home has been renovated an extended to make the most of the stunning Loch Lomond views. As well as this, the property sits in about 22 acres and comes with its own island and privately owned loch frontage, all for offers over £1,500,000 with Savills.

1. Loch location Gartochraggen is located in a unique waterside position on the south-eastern side of Loch Lomond.

2. Open plan kitchen The spacious, open-plan kitchen has oak cabinetry and granite work surfaces with features such as a traditional Aga.

3. Garden room Part of the extension is this garden room with its triple aspect windows providing panoramic views across the loch and over to Ben Lomond beyond.

4. Drawing room The drawing room also offers lovely views and a statement fireplace.

